Southwark Park stabbing: Man dies in London attack
- 31 October 2018
A man has been stabbed to death in a park in south-east London.
Police found the victim, in his 30s, after being called to Southwark Park, in Rotherhithe, at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended the incident. Paramedics tried to save the victim but he died at the scene.
The man's next-of-kin have been informed and a murder investigation has been launched.
No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, the Metropolitan Police added.