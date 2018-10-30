Image copyright Google Image caption Hashim Abdalla Ali was shot in west London as he was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in a car in west London.

Hashim Abdalla Ali, 22, was in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes when he was shot at 14:37 BST in Central Avenue, Hillingdon, on 11 October.

The driver tried to get him to hospital but crashed in Uxbridge Road on the way, the Met said.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested at an address in Birmingham.

Police who attended were initially responding to reports of a car crash, but then found Mr Ali in the car with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene despite paramedics trying to save him.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area between 14:30 and 14:45.

A Met spokesman said: "It is a quiet area and it is likely that people would have heard the gunshot."

The BBC understands the fatal shooting was the 13th in London this year.