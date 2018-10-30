Two hurt in Stratford station hammer attack
- 30 October 2018
Two men have been hurt in a hammer attack at an east London station.
Police were called to the main concourse of Stratford train and Tube station just before 06:00 GMT. Officers found a man with a head wound and a suspected shoulder fracture.
He was taken to hospital, along with a second victim who is being treated for minor bruising.
British Transport Police (BTP) has arrested a 26-year-old man from East Ham.
He is being held on suspicion of actual bodily harm, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.