Image copyright Francesca Lilleystone Image caption Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from East Ham

Two men have been hurt in a hammer attack at an east London station.

Police were called to the main concourse of Stratford train and Tube station just before 06:00 GMT. Officers found a man with a head wound and a suspected shoulder fracture.

He was taken to hospital, along with a second victim who is being treated for minor bruising.

British Transport Police (BTP) has arrested a 26-year-old man from East Ham.

He is being held on suspicion of actual bodily harm, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.