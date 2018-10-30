Image copyright Haringey Council Image caption Ishmael Osamor has resigned his Haringey Council cabinet post

A Labour councillor convicted of trying to smuggle drugs into a music festival is facing calls to resign.

Ishmael Osamor - son of Shadow International Development Secretary Kate Osamor - pleaded guilty to having £2,500-worth of drugs at last year's Bestival event.

The Haringey councillor was sentenced to a two-year community order and 20 days rehabilitation.

Osamor, 29, has resigned from his cabinet post, but remains a councillor.

He was caught trying to take ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis into the Dorset festival in August 2017 - nine months before he was elected as a councillor.

He admitted three charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply and a fourth charge of possession at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday.

As part of his sentence he was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £400 prosecution costs.

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption Shadow Secretary of State for International Development Kate Osamor (r) is a key ally of Jeremy Corbyn

Liz Morris, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat group on Haringey Council, said: "Cllr Osamor's convictions are extremely serious and we are calling for him to resign as a Haringey councillor."

Ms Morris told the Local Democracy Reporter Service: "Labour were elected in May on a manifesto commitment to tackle the high level of crime in Haringey, much of it drug-related.

"It is inconceivable that Cllr Osamor can remain a councillor in our borough."

She has written to council leader Joseph Ejiofor asking whether Osamor revealed details of his arrest before he was selected as a Labour candidate.

Osamor was elected in May after several longstanding Labour Haringey councillors were deselected in favour of more left-wing candidates.

Mr Ejiofor said an internal investigation had been launched into Osamor's actions.

He said: "I believe that it is appropriate for an investigation to be carried out into these actions, and I have asked the Haringey Labour Party chief whip to do so."