Image copyright PA Image caption Martin Welsh was found with a fatal stab wound at his home in Greyhound Hill, Hendon

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her husband at their home in north London.

Natasha Welsh, 43, of Greyhound Hill, Hendon, is accused of killing 47-year-old Martin Welsh on Friday night.

She appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Mr Welsh was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday after being found with a fatal stab wound.

A 21-year-old and 23-year-old also arrested on Friday were released without charge, police said.