London

Attempted murder arrest over Barons Court 'Tube push'

  • 29 October 2018
Baron's Court station Image copyright Google
Image caption A man in his 30s suffered minor injuries, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man ended up on the tracks at a Tube station.

Police said they were called to reports of an assault which led to a man falling from a platform at Barons Court station at about 23:15 GMT on Sunday.

The victim, in his 30s, suffered minor injuries but was not struck by a train after landing on the tracks at the station in West Kensington.

British Transport Police said an investigation was under way.

