Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sheiku Adams died after falling out of the window of his third-floor flat in Camden

A man has died in a fall from a third-floor flat after knife-wielding burglars broke into his home, police said.

Sheiku Adams, 49, was pronounced dead in hospital at 23:56 BST on Thursday after he was found outside Denyer House in Highgate Road, Camden, north London.

Police believe two men forced their way into Mr Adams' flat at about 21:00 before he fell out of the window.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, the Metropolitan Police said.

'Targeted attack'

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh, leading the investigation, said: "Tragically a man has lost his life in what appears to have started as an aggravated burglary and ended in his death, after he fell from a third-floor window.

"It is very early in the investigation, but I believe two men forced their way into the flat armed with at least one knife.

"This appears to be a targeted attack. We are appealing to any local residents who saw two men loitering around the area before 21:00 to come forward."

Mr Adams's next-of-kin have been informed of his death. A post-mortem examination will be held at a later date.