Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption People look out of nearby windows as French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as the "French Spider-Man", climbs Heron Tower

A skyscraper climber dubbed the "French Spider-Man" has been charged with a public nuisance offence after scaling one of London's tallest buildings.

Alain Robert, 56, was seen tackling London's 662ft (202m) Heron Tower, also known as the Salesforce Tower, without safety gear or rope on Thursday.

A crowd of onlookers gathered and police set up a cordon to keep people and traffic away from the tower.

Mr Robert is due to appear before City of London Magistrates' Court later.