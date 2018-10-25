Image copyright Google Image caption The Met Police said the officers were attacked in Lawrence Gardens, Mill Hill, north London

A man has been charged with GBH after two police officers were attacked with a screwdriver.

Roque Dos-Santos Sequerira, 29, of Lower Strand, in Edgware, was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack on Wednesday.

The officers were assaulted after they were called to reports of a burglary in Lawrence Gardens, Mill Hill, Barnet, north London.

Both required hospital treatment but have since been discharged.

Mr Dos-Santos Sequerira was also charged with one count of burglary and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday.