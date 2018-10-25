Image copyright Met Police Image caption The 18-year-old died after a confrontation with three men on mopeds in south-east London, police say

A teenager who was murdered after a confrontation with three men on mopeds, has been named as Ethan Nedd-Bruce.

The 18-year-old from Charlton was found with stab injuries outside a party at a flat in Greenwich, south-east London, on Monday and was pronounced at about 22:00 BST.

Police initially thought he had been stabbed to death.

However, a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gun-shot wound, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Nedd-Bruce was found collapsed on the Flamsteed Estate.

No arrests

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "Ethan was a young man who has been killed in very violent circumstances, leaving his family utterly bereft."

He added that several people reported the victim get into an argument with a group of men but urged more people to come forward.

"Two men made off from the scene on a motorbike - a rider and a pillion passenger.

"I need anyone who may have information that could assist us to make contact as quickly as possible."

No arrests have been made.