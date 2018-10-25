Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kelva Smith died from a stab wound to his abdomen

A man has been convicted of murdering another man who was stabbed to death in a row over a motorbike in Croydon, south London.

Kelva Smith, 20, was killed on 8 March on Archer Road, South Norwood.

After a trial at the Old Bailey, Tyrone Farquharson, 20, of Archer Road, was found guilty of Mr Smith's murder and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were both acquitted of murder and manslaughter.

Farquharson, of Archer Road, South Norwood, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 7 December.