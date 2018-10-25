Image copyright Reuters Image caption Visitors to the park are advised to stay at least 50m away from the deer during rutting season

A young girl is in hospital after being gored by a stag in one of London's Royal Parks.

The child, thought to be aged seven, sustained a leg injury in the attack at Bushy Park in south-west London on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the park explained that eyewitnesses said the girl's family was "standing very close to the stag and taking photos".

The extent of her injuries is not known.

Paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were sent to the park at about 15:30 BST.

'Immensely strong'

Assistant park manager Bill Swan said: "This distressing incident is an unfortunate but powerful warning to everyone why it is dangerous to approach stags during the autumn rutting season, and at any time in fact.

"Stags are wild animals, and they are especially unpredictable at this time of year, and can act defensively if they are aggravated or feel cornered.

"They are immensely strong and can move very fast to defend themselves, even from lying down when resting.

"We have warning signs at key locations across Bushy Park asking people to stay at least 50m away from the deer; people must keep their distance to prevent such incidents occurring."

According to the Royal Parks, there are more than 300 wild deer in Bushy Park.

The park, in the London Borough of Richmond, is the second largest of London's eight Royal Parks.