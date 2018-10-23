Image copyright Google

A man is due in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in east London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to deal with a body discovered inside a home on Ellesmere Road, Tower Hamlets, on Monday morning.

The dead woman has been named as 25-year-old Nazia Ali, from Bow.

Mohammed Anhar Ali, 32, of Blake Avenue, Barking, has been charged with Ms Ali's murder and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.