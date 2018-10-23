Image copyright Google

A teenager has been stabbed to death in a south-east London street, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The 18-year-old man was found in Armitage Road, Greenwich, at 21:25 BST on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, and a murder investigation was begun.

The Met said it was in the process of informing the victim's next-of-kin. It said no arrests had been made over the incident.

More than 110 murder investigations have been launched across London this year.