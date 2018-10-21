A man was killed when his car collided with a lorry after he failed to stop for police in north-east London.

The driver, thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the North Circular Road (A406) in Walthamstow at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said shortly before the crash the car had failed to stop for officers police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation.

No-one else was hurt in the crash, the Met said.