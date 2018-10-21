Image copyright @rahmanalanezi Image caption Those rescued were on the first floor of the property in Fulbeck Way, Harrow

A man, woman and baby have been rescued, but one person remains missing, following a suspected gas explosion in north-west London.

A first-floor flat was destroyed in the explosion in Fulbeck Way, Harrow, just before 01:00.

About 70 firefighters tackled the flames overnight and 40 neighbours were evacuated from their homes.

A search is under way for the missing person, London Fire Brigade said, and those rescued are in hospital.

Image copyright @rahmanalanezi Image caption The roof of the two-storey building has collapsed

They were saved from the first floor by firefighters on a ladder platform.

The fire brigade said: "The first floor is currently alight and has partially collapsed.

"The cause of the explosion is not known at this time but a gas explosion is suspected.

"One person is unaccounted for and a search is under way."

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and a 20m cordon was put in place.