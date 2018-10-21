Harrow fire: Person missing in suspected gas blast
A man, woman and baby have been rescued, but one person remains missing, following a suspected gas explosion in north-west London.
A first-floor flat was destroyed in the explosion in Fulbeck Way, Harrow, just before 01:00.
About 70 firefighters tackled the flames overnight and 40 neighbours were evacuated from their homes.
A search is under way for the missing person, London Fire Brigade said, and those rescued are in hospital.
They were saved from the first floor by firefighters on a ladder platform.
The fire brigade said: "The first floor is currently alight and has partially collapsed.
"The cause of the explosion is not known at this time but a gas explosion is suspected.
"One person is unaccounted for and a search is under way."
Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and a 20m cordon was put in place.