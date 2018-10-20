Image copyright @MPSMerton Image caption A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being treated at the scene in Haynt Walk

Two people were hurt when the front of a house in south-west London was ripped off in a gas explosion.

Both floors and half of the roof of the terraced house in Haynt Walk, Wimbledon, were damaged by the explosion on Friday evening, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

No one was in the house at the time but London Ambulance Service (LAS) took one woman to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is not thought to be suspicious, police said.

Officers were called at about 18:25 BST and a cordon was put in place.

Police said two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries before LAS took the woman to hospital.

Officers remain on scene but 18 neighbours who were temporarily evacuated have returned home.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be established.