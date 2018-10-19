Image copyright Google Image caption Charlotte Landi died after the collision on London's Grosvenor Road, at the junction with Chelsea Bridge

A tipper truck driver has admitted causing the death of a pregnant cyclist in a crash in west London.

Charlotte Landi was crushed on Grosvenor Road, in Chelsea, while on her way to work on 27 September 2017.

Jason Edmunds, 44, of Basildon, Essex, did not signal as he turned left and struck Mrs Landi, who was wearing a hi-vis jacket and in a cycle lane.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court, Edmunds admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention.

One witness said the "truck went over [Ms Landi's] body" after making a "sudden left turn", the court heard.

Cyclist 'visible'

Prosecutor Sophie Akister said Mrs Landi, who was believed to have been 12 weeks' pregnant, "would not have been aware that the tipper was intending to turn left".

"Had the defendant indicated, it is the Crown's case that Mrs Landi would have seen or heard his indication to turn left," she told the court.

Mrs Landi could be seen on CCTV approaching on the near side and was visible for 14 seconds before the impact, the court heard.

"The nearside mirror was adjusted in such a way that it did not encompass the entire width of the cycle lane. Had it been, Mrs Landi would have been visible for three seconds," Ms Akister said.

Edmunds, who at the time was "pretty shaken", stopped after being flagged down by passers-by who saw the crash.

Schoolchildren had also witnessed the collision, the court was told.

The defendant was released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on a date yet to be set.