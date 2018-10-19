Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Millicent Barnes is accused of threatening to stab a 15-month-old on a Central Line tube on 18 July

A woman has been cleared of threatening to stab a baby on a packed Tube train after the 15-month-old kicked her.

Millicent Barnes, 22, was accused of screaming abuse at Geraldine Brannigan and demanding her daughter "apologise", on the Central Line on 18 July.

Ms Barnes, from Peckham, denied one charge of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress.

She was acquitted at City of London Magistrates' Court earlier.

The court heard Ms Brannigan's baby kicked Ms Barnes from her buggy, prompting Ms Barnes to start shouting and demanding an apology from "it".

In her evidence, Ms Barnes said the argument started when Ms Brannigan's father - who was pushing the pram - rammed her twice in the leg with it and refused to apologise.

She said the man repeatedly refused to apologise to her and that Ms Brannigan's brother also stepped into the row.

Ms Barnes said she felt ganged up on by the Brannigan family, who she believed would have apologised to her had she been white.

She added she was angry about being told to be quiet so as not to upset the child, when at least four adults were shouting at her, and denied ever threatening the baby.