London

Teen injured in Clapham 'police car crash'

  • 19 October 2018
Lambeth collision
Image caption The Met say officers in a marked police vehicle were involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Clapham

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked police car in south London, the Met has confirmed.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were called to the collision on Clapham Road at 15:37 BST.

Police say the 18-year-old's condition is not yet known and the incident was referred to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

Roads in the Clapham area have been closed off.

