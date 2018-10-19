Image copyright PA Image caption A wounded Israel Ogunsola was found by a motorist on Link Road, Hackney, on 4 April

A teenager has been convicted of murdering an 18-year-old man in Hackney, east London.

Israel Ogunsola was found on 4 April on Link Street with stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

Jonathan Abora, 18, from Islington, was arrested and subsequently charged with Mr Ogunsola's murder.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey Abora was found guilty of that offence and of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He will be sentenced at the same court on 5 November.