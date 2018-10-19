Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Millicent Barnes is accused of threatening to stab a 15-month-old on a Central Line tube on 18 July

A woman threatened to knife a baby on a packed Tube train after the 15-month-old kicked her, a court has heard.

Millicent Barnes, 22, is accused of screaming abuse at Geraldine Brannigan and demanding her daughter, who was in a pram, "apologise".

Ms Barnes, from Peckham, allegedly became aggressive on the Central Line on 18 July at about 17:30 BST.

She denies one count of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress.

City of London Magistrates' Court heard Ms Brannigan's baby kicked Ms Barnes from her buggy, prompting Ms Barnes to start shouting and demanding an apology from "it".

Giving evidence, Ms Brannigan said she initially thought Ms Barnes was mentally unwell or on drugs because she was "so loud and aggressive".

'Life or death'

Ms Barnes allegedly said to Ms Brannigan's mother: "Don't tell me to shut my mouth - you're an old lady and you'll have a heart attack.

"You don't want to know what I have in my bag."

Ms Brannigan said Ms Barnes then threatened to stab the child.

"It felt like it was becoming a life or death situation. You don't deal with things like this every day so I felt vulnerable for my daughter", she said.

The complainant said a member of staff helped her and her family get off at St Paul's but that Ms Barnes was trying to spit at them as they left.

"In my opinion that's the lowest thing you can do," she said.

Ms Barnes was traced after the British Transport Police released images of her alleged tirade against the Brannigan family.

The trial continues.