Grenfell fraud: Man jailed after claiming he lived with victim
A man has been jailed after he claimed to be in a relationship with a woman who died in the Grenfell Tower fire so he could have free accommodation.
Koffi Kouakou, of Westfield Close, London, said he lived in a flat in the north Kensington block with the woman.
He was put up in a hotel for about two months before being moved to a flat.
At Isleworth Crown Court, the 53-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.
Kouakou was arrested on 7 June after detectives established he had not lived in the tower and was not in a relationship with the woman.
According to the Met, accommodating Kouakou in the hotel and flat cost in excess of £30,000.
The fire on 14 June 2017 in Kensington killed 72 people.