Man arrested over Westfield Shopping Centre 'fall'

  • 18 October 2018
Westfield Stratford Image copyright @Faridque
Image caption Two people were injured when a man "fell from a height" at Westfield Shopping Centre

A 24-year-old has been arrested after two people were hurt when a man "fell from a height" on to a woman at a shopping centre in east London.

Emergency services were called to reports a man had fallen on to a woman at Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

She suffered life-changing injuries. His condition was not life-threatening.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and reckless endangerment of life.

Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Image copyright Mark Oliver
Image caption Emergency services were called to Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford, on Wednesday

