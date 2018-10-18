Man arrested over Westfield Shopping Centre 'fall'
- 18 October 2018
A 24-year-old has been arrested after two people were hurt when a man "fell from a height" on to a woman at a shopping centre in east London.
Emergency services were called to reports a man had fallen on to a woman at Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
She suffered life-changing injuries. His condition was not life-threatening.
The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and reckless endangerment of life.
Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.