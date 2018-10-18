Battersea man dies after 'fight' at block of flats
A man has died after being assaulted in the communal area of a block of flats in south London.
Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting in Charlotte Despard Avenue, Battersea, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 46-year-old man was found injured and died at the scene about 45 minutes later.
His next-of-kin have been informed and a murder investigation has been launched, the Metropolitan Police said.
All suspects fled the scene before police arrived and there were no arrests.
A post-mortem examination will take place later.