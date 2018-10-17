Westfield Shopping Centre: Two hurt as man 'falls from height'
- 17 October 2018
Two people were injured when a man "fell from a height" at a shopping centre in east London.
Emergency services were called to Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford at about 16:00 BST after reports a man had fallen and a woman was injured, Scotland Yard said.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said two people had been taken to hospital.
Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.