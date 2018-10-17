Image copyright Mark Oliver Image caption Scotland Yard said two people had been injured

Two people were injured when a man "fell from a height" at a shopping centre in east London.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford at about 16:00 BST after reports a man had fallen and a woman was injured, Scotland Yard said.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said two people had been taken to hospital.

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.