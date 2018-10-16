Image copyright Google Image caption Hashim Ali Ahmed was shot in west London as he was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes

A man who was shot dead in a car before it was involved in a crash has been named by police.

Hashim Ali Ahmed, 22, was in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes when he was shot at 14:37 BST in Central Avenue, Hillingdon, on 11 October.

The driver tried to get him to hospital but crashed in Uxbridge Road on the way, the Met said.

Emergency services attended but Mr Ahmed died at the scene.

A 27-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area between 14:30 and 14:45.

A Met spokesman said: "It is a quiet area and it is likely that people would have heard the gunshot."

Mr Ahmed's next of kin have been informed and no further arrests have been made, police said.

The BBC understands this was the 13th fatal shooting in London this year.