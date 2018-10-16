Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jason Isaacs died from stab wounds he suffered in November last year

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old apprentice carpenter who was stabbed to death.

Jason Isaacs, described as "amazing" and "beautiful", was found critically injured in Newnham Close in Northolt, north-west London, on 18 November.

He died from his wounds three days later.

A 16-year-old boy was charged on Monday and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the Met Police said.

An 18-year-old man who was charged with murder last year is due to stand trial in November.

Three other teenagers arrested in relation to Mr Isaacs' death have been released with no further action, a police spokeswoman added.

Mr Isaacs' mother Sharon Kendall previously said her life was "in pieces" after her son died.