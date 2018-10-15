London

Five teens due in court over fatal Ilford stabbing

  • 15 October 2018
Lyndon Davis Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Lyndon Davis was found with a stab wound in Chadwell Heath

Five teenagers are due in court charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Ilford.

Lyndon Davis was found with a stab wound in Nash Road, Chadwell Heath, on 14 March. He died later in hospital.

Five boys, aged between 15 and 17-years-old and who cannot be named, will appear at Barkingside Youth Court on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action, the Met has confirmed.

