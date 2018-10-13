Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found dead in Manford Way on Friday night

A man has been killed and another is in a critical condition after a stabbing in north-east London.

The man, believed to be 23, was found dead in Manford Way, Hainault, at about 22:20 BST, the Met Police said.

The other man, thought to be 22, was taken to hospital for treatment. A murder investigation is under way.

In a separate incident, a man was shot in Hackney earlier on Friday night. Police think the two offenders were riding a moped.

The emergency services were called to the scene on Amhurst Road, near the junction with Downs Passage, at about 21:30.

The victim was taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

In a further attack, two men were discovered with head injuries in Ferdinand Street, Camden, at 03:20.

One of them, aged in his 20s, was discovered lying in the road and had to be taken to a west London hospital. Police are waiting for an update on his condition.

The other man refused medical assistance.

Scotland Yard said no arrests had been made.