Image copyright Google Image caption A car is said to have hit pedestrians and other vehicles in Uxbridge Road in Hillingdon earlier

A man has died after being found shot in a car following reports of a crash.

He was a passenger in a car said to have hit pedestrians and other vehicles in Uxbridge Road in Hillingdon, west London, at about 14:45 BST.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the pedestrians are believed to have suffered serious injuries, the Met said.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The Met is not currently treating the shooting as a murder investigation but inquiries into the circumstances are under way.

The victim's next of kin is yet to be informed.

The BBC understands this has been the 13th fatal shooting in London this year.