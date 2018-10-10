Katie Price arrested on suspicion of drink-driving
- 10 October 2018
Former glamour model and TV star Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
The Loose Women panellist, 40, was held after police came across a damaged car stopped at the roadside on Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich, at about 02:00 BST.
Scotland Yard said a woman inside the vehicle was arrested.
Ms Price was taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody.