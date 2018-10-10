Image copyright Met Police Image caption Piotr Woroneicki, 32, was found dead in Parma Crescent in Clapham Junction, south London, in the early hours of 23 November

A £10,000 reward has been offered in an attempt to solve a gang murder committed almost one year ago.

Piotr Woroneicki, 32, was found dead in Parma Crescent in Clapham Junction, south London, in the early hours of 23 November.

A post-mortem found he died from compression to the neck, possibly from being held in a headlock.

Detectives believe his murder may be linked to an organised crime syndicate and have appealed for witnesses.

There were a number of other attempted break-ins and a burglary at Mr Woroneicki's home in Clapham Common Northside around the time of his murder.

Officers later found about £100,000 in cash and a large stash of Class A drugs at the address.

CCTV footage has been released of two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted burglary at his house.

Image copyright MET POLICE Image caption Two suspects were caught on CCTV during an attempted burglary on Mr Woroneicki's home

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell appealed for anyone who knows the men in the footage to come forward.

"What makes it even more peculiar is that we know that when officers entered the flat after the actual break in, nearly £100,000 in cash was in the living room along with a significant amount of Class A drugs.

"Why would someone break into a property and leave that big an amount of cash untouched?"

He said the murder may have been a "targeted hit" as part of "gangs or organised crime".

Mr Woroneicki, from Poland, was last seen alive on the evening of 22 November at New Covent Garden Market.

"There are about five-and-a-half hours that Piotr is unaccounted for where we don't know who he may have met with or spoken to", Mr Cranwell said.

"The night Piotr died there was torrential rain that some could describe as 'biblical proportion'.

"I'm hoping that by mentioning this, it might jog somebody's memory."