Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohammed Syed Rinku claimed he was in a relationship with a resident who lived in flat 204

An illegal immigrant falsely claimed he was in a relationship with one of the residents of Grenfell Tower in order to gain money and stay living in the UK.

Mohammed Syed Rinku, of no fixed abode, claimed he had been living in flat 204 at the time of the fire.

Appearing at Isleworth Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and seeking leave to remain via deception.

The 46-year-old was jailed for 18 months for the fraud.

He was also sentenced to 11 months for seeking leave to remain, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Scotland Yard said he claimed £5,070 of funds meant for survivors and had applied to remain in the UK under the Grenfell Survivors Immigration Policy.

Once it was discovered he was lying and had not lived in the north Kensington block, he was arrested on 10 September.

A confiscation order has been made to recover £4,044 of the funds he took.