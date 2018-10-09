Image caption The Arriva Rail London train from Dalston Junction to Battersea Park was carrying 450 people

Dozens of passengers could have died after they were told to evacuate a London Overground train close to a live railway line, a report has found.

About 80 people, including children, had to walk 30m alongside the live rail to Peckham Rye station in wet and slippery conditions on 7 November.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) blamed miscommunication between the driver and control room staff.

Investigators said it "could have resulted in an injury or fatality".

The Arriva Rail London train from Dalston Junction to Battersea Park was carrying 450 people when it suddenly came to a halt shortly before reaching Peckham Rye at about 19:00 GMT.

The report said 11 minutes after the evacuation was started, an operations manager from Govia Thameslink Railway - which manages Peckham Rye station - became aware of what was happening and told the driver to stop.

The other passengers were told to remain on the train, which was eventually able to move forward into the station.

The report said passengers' desire to post photos of their experience on social media increased the danger even further, as one person "was oblivious to the risk and crossed the live rail to obtain a better image".

Image copyright RAIB Image caption The London Overground train stopped 30m away from Peckham Rye station

A delay in reaching a clear understanding about what should be done "contributed to stress and task overload of the driver, which affected his decision making", the RAIB said.

Investigators found that his only practical guidance on evacuation procedures had taken place in 2008 during his initial training.

The RAIB made three safety recommendations directed to Arriva Rail London - which operates London Overground services - and rail infrastructure manager Network Rail - including to review training procedures.

The recommendations are intended to improve their response to train failures and other abnormal events.

Simon French, RAIB chief inspector of rail accidents, said: "Misunderstandings and confusion resulted in passengers being told to leave the safety of a train, climb down vertical steps above a live electric rail, and walk in darkness along an overgrown path to a station.

"It is very fortunate that no-one was hurt."

Arriva Rail London managing director Will Rogers said the firm had carried out its own investigation to "enhance safety measures".

Network Rail said it was "already taking significant action to improve the way we respond to incidents of this kind".