Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Bronze Age Way which is closed in both directions

A 60-year-old cyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene on Bronze Age Way in Erith, south-east London, at about 05:30 BST.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Ambulance Service at 04:35 and the vehicle did not stop at the scene, the Met Police said.

Police are trying to trace the victim's next-of-kin. The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

It is not yet clear whether the cyclist was hit by a lorry or a car, a Met spokeswoman said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

The man is the 11th cyclist to be killed on the capital's roads this year, compared to nine who died in London in 2017.

Eight cyclists died in the city in 2016 and there were nine deaths in 2015.