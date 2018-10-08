Image copyright EPA Image caption "No specific allegations" have been made about the singer, police said

Liam Gallagher has been interviewed under caution over what police have called "an incident consistent with assault" at a London venue.

Police said they had been made aware of footage, published by the Sun, which appeared to show the former Oasis singer with his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.

Mr Gallagher denied assaulting her in a post on social media.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a man was questioned on 25 September.

The newspaper previously reported that the CCTV appeared to show the singer with Ms Gwyther at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone on 9 August.

A spokeswoman for the Met said: "Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern Street, Marylebone.

"The footage has been assessed and inquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

"No specific allegations have been received at this time."

The force added that no arrests have been made and that inquiries continue.