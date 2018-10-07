Two men arrested after three police officers stabbed
- 7 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested after three police officers were stabbed in north London.
Officers received reports of fighting in Liverpool Road, Islington, at around 22:45 BST on Saturday and were "met with hostility", the Metropolitan Police said.
None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard added.
One of the arrested men was taken to a hospital for treatment, the other is being held at a police station.