Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Liverpool Road in Islington at around 22:45 on Saturday, the Met said

Two men have been arrested after three police officers were stabbed in north London.

Officers received reports of fighting in Liverpool Road, Islington, at around 22:45 BST on Saturday and were "met with hostility", the Metropolitan Police said.

None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard added.

One of the arrested men was taken to a hospital for treatment, the other is being held at a police station.