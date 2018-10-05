Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There will be no service on the Central Line throughout Friday, including the Night Tube

Hundreds of thousands of London Underground (LU) passengers face travel disruption after train drivers began a 24-hour strike.

There will be no services running on the Central Line or Waterloo and City Line throughout Friday. There will also be no Night Tube on the Central Line.

The action by the drivers' union Aslef is part of a dispute over working conditions.

LU described the industrial action, which began at midnight, as "needless".

Aslef's Finn Brennan said the strike was over a number of issues, including "unsafe" working practices.

"Drivers are continually forced into overtime and unsafe new working practices are pushed through without agreement," he said.

"It would be a dereliction of our duty as trade unionists if we did not take action to stop our members being treated like this."

Image copyright PA Image caption Members of the Aslef union also plan to strike in November

The strike by Central Line drivers means the Waterloo and City Line will also be closed for the entire day.

This is because the trains are from the same stock and therefore have the same operating system - so all Waterloo and City drivers are also Central Line drivers.

A 48-hour strike by rail workers on South Western Railway also began at midnight, affecting services to London Waterloo.

Nigel Holness, director of network operations for LU, apologised to commuters for the "unnecessary disruption".

He said recent talks between the parties over the action had been "positive" but they had "not been able to agree on the reinstatement of a train driver who was dismissed for a serious breach of our safety regulations."

Another strike is scheduled for 7 November,.

Members of the RMT union took industrial action on the Piccadilly Line last week in a separate row.