Image copyright @joestreet18 Image caption The victim was attacked shortly before the train arrived at Hackney Central station

A 55-year-old has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed on a busy London Overground train.

The victim was injured as the train arrived at Hackney Central Station at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

James Kamara, of Portland Rise, Hackney, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Kamara appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court earlier.

Police said the victim was in a stable condition and recovering in hospital.