Man charged with Hackney Central Station train stabbing
- 4 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 55-year-old has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed on a busy London Overground train.
The victim was injured as the train arrived at Hackney Central Station at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
James Kamara, of Portland Rise, Hackney, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Kamara appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court earlier.
Police said the victim was in a stable condition and recovering in hospital.