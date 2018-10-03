London

Police continue to question man over London Overground stabbing

  • 3 October 2018
Hackney Central Image copyright @joestreet18
Image caption The victim was attacked shortly before the train arrived at Hackney Central station

Detectives are continuing to question a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a London Overground train.

A male victim was seriously injured as the train pulled into Hackney Central Station at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Police said the man was in a stable condition and recovering in hospital.

The arrested man, aged 55 and from Hackney, is also being held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, police said.

