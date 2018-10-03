Burst Hackney underground car park pipe causes floods
A burst water main inside an underground car park has caused flooding which led to people being rescued by an inflatable boat.
A man was rescued from a flat by boat, while another woman was taken to safety from a shop after the pipe burst off Lea Bridge Road, Hackney, east London.
About 40 firefighters have been dealing with the floods since 08:50 BST.
Specialist teams from Thames Water have been working to fix the pipe which has affected surrounding shops and houses.
Thames Water said the burst was on a 36in diameter water main and was thought to have happened overnight.