Image copyright @maxascottslade Image caption Four fire engines and two rescue units have been sent by the London Fire Brigade to deal with the flooding

A burst water main inside an underground car park has caused flooding which led to people being rescued by an inflatable boat.

A man was rescued from a flat by boat, while another woman was taken to safety from a shop after the pipe burst off Lea Bridge Road, Hackney, east London.

About 40 firefighters have been dealing with the floods since 08:50 BST.

Specialist teams from Thames Water have been working to fix the pipe which has affected surrounding shops and houses.

Thames Water said the burst was on a 36in diameter water main and was thought to have happened overnight.