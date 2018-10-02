Image copyright PA Image caption Members of the Aslef Union may take more strike action next month

London Underground passengers face more disruption after fresh industrial action was announced by train drivers.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed it was aware of the planned 24-hour strike by the drivers' union Aslef on Friday, with another strike scheduled for 7 November.

It means there would be no Central Line service throughout Friday.

Aslef's Finn Brennan said the strike action was over a number of issues including "unsafe" working practices.

London Underground's Nigel Holness said the potential strike action would also see the Waterloo and City Line closed for the entire day.

"We are meeting with Aslef leadership to try to work with them to avoid this strike action," he said.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union took industrial action on the Piccadilly Line last week in a separate row.