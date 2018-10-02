Image copyright Google Image caption The man was killed by an object thought to have fallen from a tower block on Albert Embankment

A man died when he was struck by an object thought to have fallen from a tower block in London.

The victim was fatally injured at about 10:40 BST while he was on Albert Embankment.

He was pronounced dead by emergency crews called to the scene. Inquiries are under way to trace his next of kin.

The Health and Safety Executive is aware and is liaising with police. The Met said it believed the man "was hit by something falling from a building".

Property developer St James said it was investigating the incident at its Corniche development.

A spokesman added: "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency and working with the emergency services to establish what happened."