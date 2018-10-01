Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Robert, the former Eurotunnel chief, was sent "sprawling across the platform and down on to the track" the court heard

A passer-by "bravely rescued" a leading industrialist after he was pushed on to London underground tracks.

Sir Robert Malpas, 91, was left lying on the tracks with a fractured pelvis after Paul Crossley, 46, pushed him on to the line at Marble Arch station on 27 April, the Old Bailey heard.

A train was due to arrive in one minute when Riyad El-Hassani, 24, jumped on to the track to rescue Sir Robert.

Mr Crossley has pleaded guilty to attempting to wound with intent.

'I had no sleep'

The court heard Mr Crossley had unsuccessful tried to push another Tube passenger, Tobias French, on to the tracks at Tottenham Court Road station earlier that same day.

He denies two charges of attempted murder and an alternative count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr French.

Asked by police in interview if there was any reason for what he did, he said: "I had no sleep".

Former Eurotunnel chief Sir Robert was knighted by the Queen in 1998.

He was walking along the platform when Mr Crossley "approached him at speed and pushed him with two hands," prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC said.

The push sent Sir Robert "sprawling across the platform and down on to the track, landing in the pit below the electrified track."

The prosecutor said: "Mr El Hussani bravely left where he was stood and ran down the platform and then jumped down on to the tracks.

"As he landed he threw his hand forward to stop himself falling and he briefly touched the electrified track, causing a burn to his right hand."

The court heard members of the public pulled Sir Robert back on to the platform after Mr El Hussani managed to get him to the edge.

Sir Robert suffered a large cut to his head, which needed 12 stitches, and suffered bruising around his face.

The trial continues.