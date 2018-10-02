Image copyright PA Image caption Police took up to two hours to respond to "significant crime", such as burglaries and hate crime, according to new figures

The Met Police takes nearly twice as long to respond to "priority crimes" than set time targets, figures show.

Officers took up to two hours to respond in some boroughs to "significant" calls that guidelines say should be reached in under 60 minutes.

The figures, obtained by the Liberal Democrats, showed target times were breached in 14 boroughs in June.

The Mayor of London's office said "crippling £1bn government cuts" had directly affected response times.

"The mayor is doing everything he can to maintain frontline services that have been put under pressure by reckless government austerity measures over the last eight years," a spokesman said.

The Met has been approached for comment.

Category-S is the force's second highest priority call, and include road crashes, burglaries and hate crime.

All boroughs reported responding to top priority "category-I" calls within the target time of 15 minutes.

On average, the response time for these "significant" calls increased from 48 minutes to 64 minutes across London from January to June this year.

The number of calls received by Met Police operators increased from 165,673 to 194,599 over the same period.

Caroline Pidgeon, who obtained the figures as a member of the London Assembly's policing committee, said: "If London's rising crime problem is to be tackled it is vital that these appalling response times are turned around as quickly as possible.

"The Met's slow response to so many 999 calls officially classed as 'significant' crimes is deeply concerning."