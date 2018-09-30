Man stabbed on London Underground train

Image copyright Btp Image caption Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack

A man has been stabbed on a London Underground train.

The man was attacked on the Central Line between Stratford and Mile End in east London at about 00:45 BST.

A witness said he was stabbed in face, tweeting "never seen something so horrible in my life". His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

British Transport Police have appealed for information and have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the investigation.