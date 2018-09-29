Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near McDonald's on Evelyn Street in Deptford, south-east London, at about 10:15 BST

A cyclist has died in a collision involving a car in London.

The crash happened near the junction of Bestwood Street and Evelyn Street, a busy road in Deptford, in the south-east of the city, at about 10:15 BST.

The driver of the car stopped and paramedics attended, but the man died at the scene.

The crash comes months after another cyclist died in a hit-and-run on Childers Street, about a mile away from Saturday's crash.

Skip Twitter post by @TfLBusAlerts Routes 1 47 188 225 are diverted in both directions in Evelyn Street SE8 due to a road traffic collision at the junction of Rainsborough Avenue. — TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) September 29, 2018 Report

The Metropolitan Police said officers were working to identify the man and inform his next-of-kin.

Road closures and bus diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.