Image caption Many buses in central London are running nearly empty at peak times, according to TfL

Proposals for the biggest shake-up in more than 16 years of London's bus network have been announced.

Transport for London (TfL) said the changes will enable the bus network to grow in outer London, while adapting underused services in the capital.

The new proposals would see the 48, 271 night service and RV1 routes axed.

One new route between Fulham Broadway and Oxford Circus will be introduced while routes 26, 35, 46, 149 and 242 would see frequencies increased.

Other services would either be restructured or see their routes shortened.

It comes after many central buses continue to run empty with some less than 70% full at peak times, TfL said.

The plans would "reshape" the central London bus network to respond to current and predicted passenger demand mainly through frequency changes or partially restructured routes.

Image copyright Yevgeny Kanevsky/BBC Image caption One new route between Fulham Broadway and Oxford Circus will be introduced under the proposals

In the last three years demand for buses in central London has dropped by 12%, TfL said.

It predicts many bus users will switch to the Elizabeth Line when it opens in 2019.

A six-week public consultation has started on the proposed changes to 33 routes starts on Friday..

Analysis - BBC London Transport Correspondent Tom Edwards

This is the biggest shake-up of the buses for years.

What TfL wants to do is remove under-used services and move buses from central to outer London, which will eventually mean a reduction of mileage by 7% by 2022.

We do not yet know where those extra services will be.

The plans are expected to save £22m a year but the challenge for TfL will be maintaining revenues if passenger numbers drop further.

And politically the Mayor's opponents have already weighed in - saying this is an odd move for the son of a bus driver.

Geoff Hobbs, of TfL, said: "It is only right that we reassess the network after the significant changes in both London's infrastructure and how Londoners choose to travel.

"[People] expect their buses to be where they are needed and run in an efficient and cost-effective manner and that's what this review is about.

"Our proposals to reorganise the bus network would modernise bus travel in London by matching capacity with demand, reducing bus-on-bus congestion while enabling year-on-year increases in bus services in outer London."

Unite said it would be seeking assurances over jobs and "expects to be fully consulted on the impact any changes may have on the workforce, such as drivers having to move bus garages or be retrained on new routes."