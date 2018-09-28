Image caption A five-hour walkout this evening will hit the Night Tube service

A 48-hour strike by drivers on the London Tube line serving Heathrow Airport has ended but they will be walking out again this evening.

RMT union members on the Piccadilly Line began the industrial action at midday on Wednesday in a row over working conditions.

Tonight's five-hour strike starts at 20:30 BST, affecting the Night Tube.

Transport for London (TfL) said the three days of disruption to customers was for "no good reason".

Image copyright PA Image caption The Piccadilly Line carries about 500,000 passengers every day

But the RMT claims some drivers say they were threatened with the sack for taking time off after people had killed themselves on the tracks while they were working.

Talks at the conciliation service Acas ended between TfL and RMT without agreement on Tuesday.

In a leaflet explaining reasons for the strike, RMT said: "London Underground are working drivers on the line into the ground.

"We are striking to be treated with dignity and respect at work and not to be threatened with the sack for taking time off following issues such as suicides in the course of our work."

Image copyright RMT Image caption The strike by RMT drivers had a knock-on effect on other Tube lines

RMT said this and other concerns members have meant they doubt how "decent" and "safe" the service is.

"This strike is not about money," the leaflet added. "All our drivers taking industrial action will lose a day's salary."

The union's general secretary Mick Cash accused Tube bosses of "wrecking the planned Acas talks" by "refusing point blank to make serious progress on the core issues that have reduced industrial relations on the Piccadilly Line to a powder keg".

TfL's director of network operations for London Underground Nigel Holness said RMT's claims that no progress had been made were "totally untrue".

"They have made no attempt to engage with us to try and resolve this dispute," he said.

"We continue to uphold all our commitments following discussions with the RMT earlier in the year.

"We are hugely disappointed that customers will suffer three days of disruption for no good reason."

No Night Tube

The Piccadilly Line serves Heathrow Airport and carries about 500,000 passengers every day.

Drivers on the line were previously due to walk out in July but the action was suspended following last-minute talks.

There will be no Night Tube running on the Piccadilly Line tonight, but all other Night Tube lines will run as normal.

Services will resume to a normal level at around 07:30 on Saturday between Heathrow and Cockfosters, and around 08:30 from Uxbridge to Acton Town.

For anyone travelling between Heathrow airport and central London on Friday, TfL Rail services will be available to and from London Paddington and Ealing Broadway station every 30 minutes, while Heathrow Express services from Paddington will also run normally.